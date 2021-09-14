Potot: 3 Lapu dads offered P10M each by Chan to switch parties

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Three Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD) councilors in Lapu-Lapu City allegedly received an offer from Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan to switch sides.

Chan is a member of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) while the Radazas, the political rival of the mayor, are affiliated with Lakas-CMD.

“Duna ko’y nadunggan nga tulo ilang gi-offeran. Mao na’y akong nadunggan nga naay tulo gi-offeran sila,” Councilor Rudy Potot said.

Potot, however, refused to name the councilors who reportedly received an offer from Chan.

But he said that each of them received an offer of P10 million, while some even received a higher offer just so they’ll switch party affiliations.

“Naa man gani niingon nga kapin paman gani tong usa gani. Mas labaw pa gani tong usa, labaw pa sa P10 million,” he added.

Potot, however, said that the offer was turned down by the councilors because they are solid supporters of the Radazas.

Currently, there are nine councilors in the city council that are allies of the Radazas, while Chan only has four ally councilors.

If the three would switch sides, Chan will have seven allied councilors, enough to establish a majority in the city council.

Chan for his part strongly denied the allegation of Potot.

“Never ko nakig-istorya ug konsehal. Ingna si Rudy Potot, ingna siya, naa ba ko’y bisan usa nga gi-offeran,” Chan said.

The mayor also said that he will be consulting with his lawyers for possible legal action against the councilor.

“Ato nang i-konsulta kay naa man to’y video, i-konsulta nato. Kinsa manang konsehala, pabaruga. Kinsa manang konsehala nga gi-offeran ug P10 million,” he added.

Chan said that he has only one request to the opposition councilors since he took over as mayor in the city which is to support his projects and programs that can elevate the living condition of Oponganons. /rcg

