Miss Cebu returns for its 2022 edition

GINATILAN, CEBU — The search is on for Miss Cebu 2022!

Miss Cebu is finally coming back, the Cebu City Tourism Commission announced on Thursday, September 16, 2021.

“After a 5-year hiatus, not to mention the challenges brought about by the uncertainties of the pandemic, the Cebu City Tourism Commission is optimistic that today is a moment of hope. It is time to move on with much faith and resilience,” the commission said in a statement.

According to the video posted by the Cebu City Tourism Facebook page, here are the qualifications for Miss Cebu 2022 aspirants.

18-25 years old

With pleasing personality

Cebuano with good moral character

At least a graduating high school student

Fluent in English and Cebuano

Holder of a valid Philippine passport,

Must be a Filipino citizen, must be a resident of Cebu of not less than three years,

Must not be an applicant of any other beauty search during the duration of the pageant,

Must not be an employee of the Cebu City

Miss Cebu is one of the highlights of the annual Sinulog Festival. The pageant began in 1983, and it aims to “showcase the total beauty with the holistic personality of the Cebuana”.

This platform has been utilized to promote Cebu City tourism.

The tourism commission also emphasized the role of Miss Cebu as an inspiration and an influencer in adhering to safety protocols whilst promoting the city’s attractions and help re-build the economy during the pandemic.

