2 men nabbed with P10M shabu in Cebu City buy-busts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least P10 million worth of suspected shabu were confiscated in separate buy-bust operations conducted Monday night, September 20, in Barangays Mambaling and Duljo Fatima in Cebu City.

Operatives of the City Drug Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office (CDEU-CCPO) first arrested Bryan Osabel at about 10 p.m. in Barangay Mambaling for the possession of 500 grams of suspected shabu worth P3.4 million.

Osable, who is from Barangay Pasil, is now at the detention facility of the Mambaling Police Station.

A few minutes later, personnel of the city’s Intelligence Unit also arrested Benjie Lupian of Barangay Suba in the neighboring barangay of Duljo Fatima.

They confiscated about a kilo of suspected shabu worth P7 million from Lupian’s possession.

Lupian is now at the CCPO detention facility while police prepare charges against him. / dcb

