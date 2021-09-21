Kim Chiu comments about cheating on It’s Showtime

Cebu City, Philippines— “Once a cheater, always a cheater.”

This was the hot topic of It’s Showtime’s segment “Reina Ng Tahanan” on Monday, September 20, 2021.

Vice Ganda made the simple line go like wildfire around the studio by asking his co-host what they have to say about this line.

Vice first poked fun on Kim Chiu, who he said was reacting off-cam.

“Si Kim Chiu ang tumatalak. Kim Chiu, yes ka ng yes, ang lakas Kim Chiu eh” he joked.

Chiu replied by saying, “Yes, if you are a cheater, you are always a cheater. Pero pwde panaman mag bago, hindi paman huli ang lahat.”

Vice next poked fun on Karylle, who tried to keep her mouth shut and just kept on laughing.

Chiu even tried to reason out by saying maybe a person cheats in a relationship because he or she is not happy.

Ganda shut the idea down.

“Kim Chiu there’s no acceptable reason for cheating. Masaya ka o di ka masaya, walang pass ‘yun to cheat. Di ka maaabswelto ‘dun to cheat,” he said.

Do you have any idea why Vice poked fun at Chiu first?

/bmjo