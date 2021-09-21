Cebu City police note number of cyclists violating health protocols in Busay

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The deputy director of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said that they will be strictly monitoring areas in barangay Busay as they noted that there are a number of cyclists plying this route who violate health protocols set by the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of CCPO, said that during their previous operations and checkpoints in Busay, they have observed that most of the cyclists who travel through this hilly route do not wear face masks and violate social distancing protocols, especially when taking a break in one of many bike stops in the area.

He noticed that in downtown areas and at the South Road Properties, where they also conduct checkpoints and monitoring, most of the cyclists comply with health protocols. He also noted that leisure bikers are usually the ones caught not wearing face masks while bikers who use their bicycles for work do.

“Nganong ang kining mga ordinaryo ka tawo, nga nagtrabaho nga gigamit ang ilang bike gikan sa ilang panimalay padulong sa ilang trabaho, musul-ob man og mask. Unya sila, leisure ra sila, dili sila musol-ob og mask, diba? Unsa may deperensya sa tawo nga manarbaho nga nag bike og ang tawo nga nag leisure bike lang?,” Parilla said.

(Why do these ordinary people, those who use their bikes from the house going to their respective workplace, wear face masks? And these leisure bikers do not wear face masks? What is the difference between those using their bikes for work and those using bikes for leisure?)

Parilla clarified that he is not against leisure biking as he is also a biker. He also said that the majority of the bikers in the city do follow the protocols implemented and that there are just a few who choose to disregard them.

Parilla emphasized that regardless if a person is a leisure biker or not, one must be responsible in their actions, especially in following the health protocols implemented in the city as it continues to fight against the increase of new cases.

He said strict implementation is crucial since the threat of the virus is still here. As COVID-19 cases in the city lowers, Parilla hopes that they will maintain this downtrend and one way they can help is by strictly implementing health protocols.

As of September 20, data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas shows that there are 2,570 active cases in the city.

Cyclists who will be caught violating health protocols will be issued citation tickets, which will cost them P500.

Those caught without IDs will be brought to a holding facility, where they will be made to pay the penalty or render community service.

A total of 16 cyclists were issued citation tickets last Saturday, September 18.

READ:

Leisure bikers in Cebu City given final warning: Follow health protocols or else…

Cyclists given a week to follow protocols or leisure biking will be banned again

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy