Julia Montes starts fitness journey

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Julia Montes has started her fitness journey.

In a video posted on her Instagram account, the ‘Ang Probinsyano’ actress can be seen doing some workouts at home.

Montes can be seen wearing a waist trainer while running on a treadmill. She wrote a self-motivating caption along with the video.

“It doesn’t get easier, you get stronger 💪🏻❤️…” she captioned her post.

Aside from getting fit, she also did some training and workshops for her highly anticipated role in the popular action-drama TV series.

Montes portrays ‘Mara’ who plays a huge part in Cardo’s life (Coco Martin) since she was dubbed as his last love. /rcg

