Kim Chiu clarifies she does not favor cheating: ‘Biktima rin ako’

Kim Chiu stressed that she is against unfaithfulness in a relationship after she was criticized by netizens for her earlier remarks on the matter.

The actress and her “It’s Showtime” co-hosts recently discussed cheating in the program’s Sept. 20 episode when a “Reina ng Tahanan” segment contestant told them her husband had cheated on her. During the conversation, Chiu said that a person cheats when they are no longer happy in a relationship. The remark drew flak as viewers accused her of in favoring cheating.

Chiu clarified that she does not condone cheating during the “It’s Showtime” episode yesterday, Sept. 22. She also pointed out that she herself had been a victim of cheating.

“Noong isang araw, hindi ako nabigyan ng chance to explain further. Gusto ko lang sabihin sa lahat at linawin na hindi po ako pabor sa cheating,” she said. “Never po ako talaga magiging pabor doon dahil naging biktima rin naman ako noon. It was not easy and it was very painful.”

(The other day, I was not given the chance to explain further. I just want to say to everyone and to clarify that I am not in favor of cheating. I will never be in favor of it because I was also a victim of cheating in the past.)

“Mahabang talakayan kasi ang cheating. Hindi iyon matatapos sa isang salita o kung ano man,” she added. (Cheating comes with a long discussion. It doesn’t just end with one word or whatever.)

When teased by her co-hosts Jugs Jugueta and Teddy Corpuz over finding a loyal man, she took the chance to joke by greeting her boyfriend, Xian Lim.

Chiu did not provide specific details on her experience of being cheated on. Her publicly known relationships are with Lim and her fellow “Pinoy Big Brother” alum Gerald Anderson.

Anderson was Chiu’s longtime on- and off-screen partner until they announced their split in 2010. The actor is currently dating Julia Barretto. /ra

