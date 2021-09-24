OCTA Research notes decreasing COVID-19 cases in PH

MANILA, Philippines — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines were on a “downward” trend although its deceleration was slower due to increases in coronavirus infections in some regions outside Metro Manila, independent pandemic monitor OCTA Research said Friday, September 24, 2021.

“It is also downward, but going down slower because of surge in cases in some regions outside NCR Plus,” OCTA Research fellow Guido David told INQUIRER.net in a text message when asked of the trend of coronavirus cases in the country.

The country’s COVID-19 reproduction number, or the average number of individuals being infected by one positive case, is currently at 1.04, according to David.

Meanwhile, the reproduction number in Metro Manila is at 0.97 from the previous 0.99, he said.

David earlier noted that COVID-19 cases in the capital region were also on a downward trend especially since its reproduction number was already below one. To note, OCTA Research earlier said that the ideal reproduction number is below one.

The country currently has 165,790 active cases of COVID-19 while Metro Manila alone has 41,609 active infections.

KGA

