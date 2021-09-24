Expect fair weekend weather over Metro Cebu

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - CDN Digital | September 24,2021 - 11:21 AM

GINATILAN, Cebu — Generally fair weather is expected to prevail over Metro Cebu on Friday, September 24, 2021, and the entire weekend, the weather state bureau said.

However, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms is still possible due to easterlies or localized thunderstorms, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Mactan said.

The state bureau also said that they are monitoring a tropical storm with the international name ‘Mindulle’.

The tropical storm is forecasted to move generally west-northwestward or northwestward.

Pagasa-Mactan said that is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Sunday, Sept. 26, and will exit on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Once inside PAR, the domestic name ‘Lannie’ will be assigned to this tropical cyclone, Pagasa said.

As of 3 am today, the tropical storm was spotted 1890 kilometers East of Southern Luzon.

“Kung mosud siya sa PAR, tua ra siya dapit sa Northern Luzon or extreme Northern Luzon area, tumoy na gyod siya,” Romeo Aguirre, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.

Aguirre said that it would have no direct effect on the Visayas so far.

Meanwhile, Pagasa’s forecast temperature for Metro Cebu will range from 25 to 32 degrees Celsius.

/bmjo

