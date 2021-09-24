Probe on for ‘rampant’ sex trafficking activities in Mandaue City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Personnel from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) will be keeping an eye on reported ‘rampant’ sex-trafficking activities in Mandaue City.

This developed after the arrest of an Iranian and his three other female cohorts for engaging at least seven women of legal age in ‘prostitution’.

The arrest was made after an entrapment operation conducted last September 19, 2021, in a mall in Mandaue City.

CIDG-7 chief Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog begged off from disclosing the name of the Iranian and the three other individuals pending the ongoing follow-up operation that they are conducting after the reported sex-trafficking activities in the city.

He further said that they also rescued at least seven women, whose ages ranged from 18 to 25 years old.

“Ang kalakaran nga ginawa nila ay kunyare iinvite tong mga babae na mayrong isang party parang kung pupunta ang babae duon automatic may P1,000 na ibibigay na i-offer kung mayron namang customer na mayrong ma kursonadahan ito ay papasok duon sa prostitution kung saan sila’y nagpapabayad,” Dalogdog said.

“Pero yung di mabili, meron silang tinatawag na damage fee na P1,000,” he added.

These women were reportedly paid around P6,000 to P7,000 by local clients. Dalogdog said that these women were ‘aware’ and ‘willing victims’ of the said illegal activity.

“Parang ito na rin ‘yung source of living nila, pangkabuhayan. Dahil na siguro sa sitwasyon ngayon (pandemic),” he added.

Most of these women were residents of Mandaue City.

Dalogdog said that their operation stemmed from the reports they received regarding the ‘rampant’ sex-trafficking activities in Mandaue City.

Accordingly, this Iranian has been in this illegal activity since 2020 as his ‘sideline’ hoping he will earn money to buy a ticket back to Iran following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The suspect arrived in the Philippines last 2019 and worked as a purchaser at a surplus company in Mandaue City.

The four arrested suspects, who violated republic Act 10364 or the Expanded Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, are currently detained at the CIDG-7 custodial facility while the seven women were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Dalogdog also expressed concern for this incident as the threat of the COVID-19 virus is still here and that this activity will cause transmission of the virus.

He added that even though these women were fully vaccinated, this does not exempt them from the threat of the virus.

