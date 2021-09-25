2 Cebu grads in Top 10 of physician licensure exam

CEBU CITY, Philippines- Two Cebuanos made it to the top 10 of the September 2021 physician licensure examination.

Jude Philip Pozon Cebrecus of the Cebu Institute of Medicine scored 87.83 percent in the exam and shared the top spot with with Maria Inez Sellado Benedicto of the West Visayas State University-La Paz.

Another Cebuano, Kirk Louie Umali Amandoron, also landed on the seventh spot with an average score of 86.83 percent.

Others who made it to the top 10 list are as follows:

The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) said that a total of 1, 084 of the 1,546 individuals who took the September 2021 examination passed.

Examinations were administered by the Board of Medicine in Baguio, Cagayan De Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Tacloban and Zamboanga. / dcb

