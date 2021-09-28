Second conference of Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup to feature 12 teams

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The second conference of the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is planning to feature 12 teams, three less from the original 15 that vied in the inaugural conference.

In a virtual interview last September 25, 2021, the league’s Chief Operations Officer (COO) Rocky Chan said they would field in a maximum of 12 teams this year.

One of the biggest factors of slashing the number of teams is the ‘tight’ scheduling in the upcoming conference.

From Oct. 25, the second conference hosted by Pagadian City, Zamboanga del Sur, was moved to Nov. 6 to give the league officials and teams enough time to prepare for the competition that will follow a bubble setup.

“Based on schedule, medyo tight tayo. Christmas is approaching on the start of the second Conference on Nov. 6. So, we’re expecting a maximum of 12 teams from both Visayas and Mindanao,” said Chan.

However, Chan stated that they are not discounting the possibility of adding more teams in the second conference if there’s a new team willing to join.

“But we’ll see what we can do about it kung madadagdagan pa ang 12 teams and we’ll take it from there,” he added.

Nevertheless, the second conference will not be lacking excitement and hardcourt action as the league will merge the Visayas and Mindanao legs into one, pitting all teams from both regions in one leg.

FOCUS ON IMPROVEMENT

Chan added that they are trying their best to improve the league, given its challenges in its maiden season.

Last April, the league was shaken with controversy after two teams, the Siquijor Mystics and the ARQ Builders Lapu-Lapu City Heroes, were involved in a farcical game.

It resulted in the perpetual banishment of the Mystics and multiple suspensions and fines on the Heroes’ side.

Ultimately, the controversy led to the stringent player and team screening for the upcoming conference.

“We are trying our best to improve the league. We’re trying to do our best right now we are having a break we have been discussing with coach Caro kung ano pang dapat iimprove para mas gumanda pa ang mga laro, mas ma improve pa yung coverage natin,” said Chan.

The league’s basketball operations head, Chelito Caro, assured basketball fans that the incident would not happen again.

“I’m sure na sa second conference, hindi na mangyayari nung nangyari sa first conference, kailangan ma double check ang teams and line-up para maiwasan ang nangyari. Expect na maganda ang laban sa upcoming conference natin,” said Caro.

Caro also revealed that they would meet with team officials next month to finalize their respective rosters.

