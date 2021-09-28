Sultry Nadine proves being morena is beautiful

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Nadine Lustre proves that being a “morena” or tanned-skinned is beautiful.

In a recent selfie uploaded on her Instagram, the 27-year-old actress can be seen wearing a white bikini top with her beautiful tanned skin.

Lustre only captioned her post with a fluffy, white cloud emoji.

She was sizzling and looking like she’s making the most out of her vacation.

Nadine was spotted in Siargao Island since early this year with some friends.

Lustre is living the best of the island life.

Last week, she was captured riding the waves in the Surfing Capital of the Philippines.

She was also seen buying stuff at a local store and meeting the locals. /rcg

