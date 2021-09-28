Cebu City cops ready and prepared to secure filing of COCs on Oct. 1 to 8

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are ready and prepared to secure the filing of Certificates of Candidacy for the 2022 elections which run from October 1-8, a top police official said.

This coming Friday, October 1, the Commission on Election (COMELEC) Cebu City will be accepting COCs from those who are running in next year’s polls.

Top officials of the Cebu City Police Office said that they have already mapped out a security plan for the activity such as assigning police personnel to man the entrance and exit points of the COMELEC building to make sure that the filing will be orderly and that health and safety protocols are strictly followed.

The bringing of supporters inside the COMELEC offices will also be prohibited.

“Duna nay gihatag nga guidelines ang COMELEC with regards sa mo file sa COC. It’s only the candidate and or ang iyang family or any representative sa ilang partido ang mo kuyog,” Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the CCPO said.

(The COMELEC has already issued guidelines on the filing of COCs. The candidate and his or her family member or a representative from the party he or she belongs to are allowed to enter, only two.)

READ: COMELEC Cebu City lays plans for filing of COCs

Parilla said that they are yet to finalize how many personnel they will assign inside and outside the COMELEC building.

The Osmeña Boulevard, from the junction of P. Burgos Street to the junction of Lapu-Lapu Street, where the COMELEC District Offices are located will also be closed to avoid possible gatherings and heavy traffic.

Parilla also said that candidates who received threats may apply for security at the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) which will conduct a threat assessment and provide needed security for them.

Before the start of filing of COCs, Cebu City policemen are set to conduct simulation exercises to assess their preparedness for the coming activity. /rcg

READ: Comelec Cebu City to aspiring candidates: Don’t bring supporters when filing COCs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy