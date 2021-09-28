Catmon police ready should LGU need assistance investigating Tinubdan Falls tragedy

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of Catmon Police Station said that they are ready should the local government of Catmon town asks their assistance in investigating the possible liability of the private owner of the property in Tinubdan falls considering that there was no permit allowing tourists to visit the property.

Police Lieutenant Teofilo Manlanat, Catmon Police Station chief, said that they will conduct the necessary investigation should the local government of Catmon town asks for their assistance to determine possible liabilities of the property owner or if the family of the victims ask them to investigate.

“Sa pagkakaron, the right person nga mu file og kaso kay ang atoang local executive with close coordination sa ataoang complainant. Kung interesado ang complainant nga ma file-kan og kaso, so atoa ni file-lan og kaso. In the first place, wala man gyud ni permit, violation ra gyud ni sya kay non compliant sa atoang safety so og magdepende lang ni kung muduol ngari ang complainant,” Manlanat said.

(For now, the right person to file a case is our local executive with close coordination of our complainant (family). If the complainant is interested to file a complaint, we will file it. In the first place, there was no permit, this is a violation of being non-compliant with our safety. So it depends if the complainant will ask for help from us.)

“For your eyes only, mao rana. Dili gyud ni sya kaligoan kay wa gyud ni syay safety,” Manlanat added.

([The area was] for your eyes only. Swimming is not allowed because it is not safe.)

Manlanat said that they will also look at the possible criminal liabilities in the tragedy that happened in Barangay Tagbili last Sunday, September 26, 2021. Three individuals died after being swept by the floodwater. The bodies of the three were already successfully retrieved.

Manlanat said they have yet to know what specific complaint will be filed against those who are responsible for the accident pending the investigation.

For now, he said that there are at least three police personnel who were assigned to secure the area to make sure that no other tourist will attempt to visit the area.

Catmon town Councilor Dan Modiquillo Jusay, for his part, confirmed that no permit was issued for the entry of the falls. He added that in his personal opinion, he will be recommending to the town’s mayor the closure of the area.

“Actually, ang nakadiscover ana mga vlogger vlogger lang and na promote na sa social media mao nga naay daghan muadto pero wa gyud na mahatagi og permit diris LGU kay dilikado ang lugar kay kana siya, sapa gyud na siya, dako na siya nga sapa gikan sa bukid nga padung aris lungsod gyud,” Jusay said.

(Actually, a vlogger discovered this and was promoted on social media. That is why there are a lot who visit there. But there was no permit coming from the LGU since the area is so risky. This is a river coming from the highland going to the mainland, town.)

As of this writing, Jusay said that they have yet to meet with the town mayor to discuss actions that will be taken regarding the incident.

They also have created a fact-finding committee to investigate the said incident.

/bmjo

