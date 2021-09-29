The men of Miss Universe Philippines 2021

Cebu City, Philippines— As the coronation night for the Miss Universe Philippines 2021 comes near, let us get to know the men who will also be gracing the pageant’s stage.

The MUP organization announced on its Facebook page that Kc Montero will be returning as host for this year’s pageant.

Montero aced the hosting stint last year during the first year of MUPh.

Stepping on the stage with him are the guest performers Sam Concepcion and Michael Pangilinan.

Conception will bring his eccentric energy on the stage during the final swim suit competition.

While Pangilinan will serenade the ladies with his soulful voice during the final evening gown competition.

Magandang Dilag was last year’s official MUPh song.

This year, Concepcion will also be singing an MUPh original to spice up the stage during the swimsuit competition.

Are you ready to see these gentlemen too during the coronation night?

Any guesses what Pangilinan will sing?

We will all find out this September 30, Thursday. /dcb

