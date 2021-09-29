Bettor from Samboan wins P36.8M in Lotto
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A bettor from Samboan town in southern Cebu is now a millionaire.
This after he won the jackpot for the 6/42 lottery draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Wednesday, September 29 through social media.
The winning combination was 10-06-02-09-18-29. The draw was made on Tuesday, September 28.
This is already the 2nd time that a bettor from Cebu won the lottery draw in a span of one month. A bettor from Mandaue City also won the P120 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot prize last August 30.
RELATED STORIES
Mandaue bettors swarm lotto outlet where winning combo was bought
Lotto ticket price cut amid pandemic
/ dcb
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.