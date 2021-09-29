Bettor from Samboan wins P36.8M in Lotto

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram September 29,2021 - 11:44 AM
Bettor from Samboan wins P36.8M in Lotto

Stock Photo | Source: Dylan Nolte on Unsplash

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A bettor from Samboan town in southern Cebu is now a millionaire.

This after he won the jackpot for the 6/42 lottery draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Wednesday, September 29 through social media.

The winning combination was 10-06-02-09-18-29. The draw was made on Tuesday, September 28.

Samboan is a 5th class municipality located approximately 146 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

This is already the 2nd time that a bettor from Cebu won the lottery draw in a span of one month. A bettor from Mandaue City also won the P120 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot prize last August 30.

RELATED STORIES

Mandaue bettors swarm lotto outlet where winning combo was bought

Lotto ticket price cut amid pandemic

/ dcb

 

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: Cebu‬, lottery winner, lotto, PCSO, Samboan, Samboan lottery winner

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.