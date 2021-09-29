Bettor from Samboan wins P36.8M in Lotto

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A bettor from Samboan town in southern Cebu is now a millionaire.

This after he won the jackpot for the 6/42 lottery draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) announced on Wednesday, September 29 through social media.

The winning combination was 10-06-02-09-18-29. The draw was made on Tuesday, September 28.

Samboan is a 5th class municipality located approximately 146 kilometers southwest of Cebu City.

This is already the 2nd time that a bettor from Cebu won the lottery draw in a span of one month. A bettor from Mandaue City also won the P120 million Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot prize last August 30.

