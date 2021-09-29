Sectoral groups urge Bimbo Fernandez to run for Cebu City mayor

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Sectoral groups are asking former Cebu City Administrator Francisco “Bimbo” Fernandez to run for mayor in the 2022 elections.

The Alliance of Urban Poor (UP-ALL) Cebu is endorsing Fernandez to be the official candidate of the Bando Osmeña – Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) should former mayor Tomas Osmeña decide not to seek the city’s top post.

UP-ALL, a multi-sectoral group, has members from the urban poor, women, youth, seniors and farmers sectors, as well as non-government organizations (NGOs) coming from 60 of the 80 barangays in the city.

“Si Bimbo, among nakita [that] this is the best time for him to run for mayor only if Tommy Osmeña will not run for mayor,” says Hal Atienza, co-convenor of Movement for Transformative Politics-Gahum sa Katawhan that is part of UP-ALL.

(For us, this is the best time for Bimbo to run for mayor if Tommy Osmeña will no longer be seeking election for mayor [in Cebu City].)

But should Osmeña endorse south district Rep. Rodrigo Abellanosa as the BOPK candidate for mayor, Fernandez can still run as an independent candidate, Atienza said.

Atienza said that Fernandez is a strong contender for the post since he had worked with about 60 to 70 percent of the urban poor and sectoral leaders in the city.

Fernandez, who also heads Pagtambayayong Foundation, an NGO that helps sectoral groups, used to be undersecretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government and was former undersecretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government, is yet to comment on his endorsement.

Atienza said they are convinced that Fernandez is the right person to ensure implementation of the 12-point agenda which they crafted based on the concerns raised by their different communities.

The MTP-Gahun sa Katawhan 12-point agenda include dignified life through decent work and livelihood; quality education for all; promote security of tenure; land and housing rights; health is wealth; environment and ecological protection; green economy that generates food and jobs; promote inclusive development for social accountability; make public utilities accessible and affordable; monitor law on ease of doing business; promote women’s development agenda, seniors, LGBTQ, PWD; and partnership with churches.

Atienza said their 12-point agenda is a consolidation of sectorial concerns that have been in existence for years and which elected politicians have failed to address.

He said that the time has come for Cebu City to have a mayor who is capable of addressing the “true agenda of the people” considering Fernandez background in handling the concerns of the urban poor.

/ dcb

