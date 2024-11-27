PNP mulls raps against VP Sara, staff over VMMC incident

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Wednesday said it is looking to file a string of charges against Vice President Sara Duterte and her staff following a confrontation with police officers in connection with the detention and transfer of her chief of staff over the weekend.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil said the charges include violation of Article 151 of the Revised Penal Code for Resistance and Disobedience to a Person in Authority, along with other criminal and administrative offenses.

This follows recent incidents at the House of Representatives Detention Center and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center (VMMC) involving Undersecretary Zuleika Lopez.

Lopez was cited for contempt by the House Committee on Good Government and Public Accountability and was initially ordered to serve a five-day detention, which was subsequently extended to 10 days due to the disruption.

Marbil has requested the Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Romeo Brawner for the identities of the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG) personnel who reportedly assisted in Lopez’s “forced transfer” from the VMMC to St. Luke’s Medical Center using a private ambulance.

“In a video that surfaced, VPSPG head, Col. Raymund Dante Lachica, was seen physically pushing and assaulting the PNP doctor-in-charge, which could lead to a direct assault complaint,” Marbil said in a statement.

Duterte also reportedly berated police officers securing Lopez’s transfer by telling them “‘wag kayong bakla (don’t be gay)”, which drew condemnation from the LGBTQ+ community and called it a derogatory remark.

Marbil added that the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG), led by Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III is reviewing the applicability of charges under existing laws.

Reports indicate that actions taken may have interfered with the lawful detention order issued by the House of Representatives, as well as disrupted operations at both the detention center and the VMMC.

“The rule of law is fundamental to our democratic system. No one, regardless of their position, should be above accountability. The PNP remains committed to ensuring the proper execution of lawful orders and protecting public order,” Marbil said.

Any attempt to resist or disobey lawful authority undermines the integrity of democratic institutions and the principle of equality before the law, he added.

“We call upon everyone to respect legal processes and cooperate with authorities. As public servants, it is our duty to uphold the law and set an example. Resistance and disobedience to a person in authority not only violates the law but also undermines public trust,” Marbil said.

The PNP chief also assured the public of an impartial and thorough investigation, stating that the evidence gathered would determine the filing of appropriate charges.

“We will ensure that due process is followed, and the law is enforced without bias. Let this serve as a reminder that justice must prevail, and no one is above the law,” Marbil said. (PNA)

