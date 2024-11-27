Truck runs over vendor, rams seaport building in San Remigio, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A balot vendor died after she was run over and dragged by a wing van truck, which then crashed into a seaport building, in Hagnaya Port, Brgy. Hagnaya, San Remigio town, northern part of Cebu.

The victim was identified as Jennie Ariula Mandado, 44 years old, and a resident of Purok Agbati, Brgy. Hagnaya, San Remigio, Cebu.

According to Police Staff Sergeant Jeffrey Lequin, investigator of San Remigio Police Station, the wing van truck was driven by Arsenio Mansueto Lawan, 38 years old and a resident of Sitio Combado, Brgy. Ticad, Bantayan town in northern Cebu.

The wing van was loaded with sacks of rice and was about to travel from the port to the Bantayan Island.

However, while the wing van was waiting for its turn to drive and board a RORO vessel, the vehicle lost its brakes and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

“According sa driver, wala na kuno kapugong ang iyang brake. Iyang gipa-try ug bangil sa iyang mga tawo (pero nilahos gyud),” Lequin said.

(The driver said that the brakes could not stop the loaded truck. He said he told some of his helpers to put something against the tires to stop the truck from moving, but it did not work.)

Five other vehicles were hit by the truck —an Isuzu elf, an SUV, another truck, and two motorcycles — before it crashed into the seaport building where the victim was selling her balot together with her husband.

However, the husband was able to avoid the wing van.

“Lingkod ra ni siya sa atubangan, wala gyud siya kadagan ang iyang bana ra’y nakadagan,” he added.

(She was sitting in front of (the seaport building), she did not have a chance to ran, only her husband managed to run to safety.)

The driver was brought to the San Remigio Police Station, while the victim was brought to a funeral home after being declared dead by the regional health unit (RHU) municipal doctor.

The suspect will face a charge of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and multiple damage to property.

San Remigio is a third class municipality in the Province of Cebu and it is located 108 kilometers north of Cebu City.

