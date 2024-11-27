Your One-Stop Gifting Destination: The Metro Stores’ Top Picks for the Holidays

The holiday season is here—a time for love, joy, and giving, making it the perfect moment to show appreciation and care to loved ones. The Metro Stores has curated a selection of top picks for gifting, featuring affordable and thoughtful options for everyone on your list.

With everything you need, from curated baskets to flexible gift certificates, The Metro Stores is your ultimate holiday gifting destination. Shop in-store or online at ShopMetro.ph. Gifting solutions are available until December 31, 2024.

Highlights include Metro Christmas Baskets, starting at just P219, with a variety of choices such as imported treats, local favorites, and budget-friendly options. For a special touch, explore Metro Exclusive Baskets featuring The Metro Stores’ house brands.

For festive celebrations, the Noche Buena Essentials lineup offers cakes from Suisse Cottage, fresh fruit baskets, ready-to-serve party platters, and hams—ideal for Christmas feasts or as gifts for family, friends, and colleagues.

Corporate gifting is made easy with The Metro Stores’ customizable packages, featuring a three-step process: You Select / We Source / We Serve. For ultimate flexibility, consider Metro Gift Certificates, available in denominations of P50, P100, P200, P500, and P1,000, redeemable at all The Metro Stores across Visayas and Luzon.

With everything you need, from curated baskets to flexible gift certificates, The Metro Stores is your ultimate holiday gifting destination. Shop in-store or online at ShopMetro.ph. Gifting solutions are available until December 31, 2024.

For more information and updates on promotions, you may also follow their official Facebook page.

#ShopTheMetroStores #WeMakeLifeEasy

advt.