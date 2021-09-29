Comelec approves extension of voter registration to end-October

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Wednesday, September 29, approved the extension of voter registration to end of October.

The deadline for voter registration is now extended from October 9 to 31, from the initial deadline of September 30, Comelec chairman Sheriff Abas told CNN Philippines.

Previously, Comelec did not want to extend voter registration due to the challenges it will create with the election timeline.

However, several groups and organizations and even lawmakers, appealed for the extension of voter registration.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy