Cebu City Police, Comelec ready for all scenarios in filing of COC

CEBU CITY, Philippine — The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) and Commission on Elections (Comelec) are ready for any possible scenario that may happen during the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

Police Major Edgar Labe, the chief of the Waterfront Police Station and the ground commander for the COC filing security, said they had prepared three major scenarios that might disrupt the security of the area.

“One, kung daghan kaayog supporters, naay live band. Two, kung naay mga unattended packages nga possible explosive. Nya three, if naay mahitabog shooting incident sa premises like naay riding in tandem,” he said.

(One is if there are many supporters and a live band will accompany [the candidate]. Two if there are unattended packages that will be a possible explosive. And three, if a shooting incident will happen in the premises like if there is a riding in tandem.)

The simulation excercise was conducted on September 30, 2021, a day before the filing of the COCs.

Every day, starting October 1, 2021, at least 50 police personnel will be deployed at the Comelec area.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Managament Office (CDRRMO) will be deploying three units, medical emergency, health protocols implementation, disaster response.

An ambulance, fire truck, and other emergency services will also be on standby for the duration of the filing of the COCs.

The Philippine Army will also be deploying a unit to help secure the area.

Labe said they might be asking additional police personnel if necessary should there be a need for additional security forces.

The ground commander urged the candidates and their supporters to follow the health protocols and the security protocols as well.

“Dili na lang magdalag mga banda or supporter. Dili lang usa ta makighimamat sa mga tawo kay pandemic pa man ta,” said Labe.

(Let us just not bring any band or supporters. Let us just not meet and greet people because we are still in a pandemic.)

Lawyer Chauncey Boholst, North District Election Officer, said so far they were satisfied with the security plans of the police and CDRRMO.

The barricades have been set up at the Osmeña Boulevard, from corner P. Burgos Street to corner Lapu-lapu Street. Comelec will be setting up tents today as well in preparation for tomorrow’s filing.

Only the candidates, a few escorts, and the media will be allowed within the barricades, while supporters will have to wait outside.

Candidates, escorts, the media will need to undergo health assessment, in line with quarantine protocols, upon entry and they will have to wait at a tent outside.

Boholst encourage the candidates to avoid bringing live bands and huge crowds with them during the filing.

