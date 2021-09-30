It’s official, Ace to run as Cebu governor

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The gubernatorial race in Cebu could be a fight between scions of the province’s most influential political families.

Former Tourism Secretary Joseph “Ace” Durano officially announced on Thursday, September 30, his bid for governor in Cebu. He will be facing incumbent Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia of One Cebu party.

“It took time for me to decide kay sa tinuoray lang, ni retiro nako sa politika and okay na gyud ko sa pribado na kinabuhi kuyog sa akong pamilya,” Ace said in a statement sent to reporters.

(It took time for me to decide because in truth, I have retired from politics and I am okay with my private life together with my family.)

Ace said challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic prompted him to run for public office again.

“But considering the current situation of the Province tungod aning Covid (because of Covid), if we remain to address it the way we are currently doing so, then this pandemic would affect us for a much-prolonged time,” he said.

“Pasabot ana mas dugay ta na dili makakuyog ug makakita sa atong pamilya, mas dugay na dili ta maka-adto sa ubang lugar, and sadly, mas dugay ang panahon na sige ta’g kahadlok na mawad-an napud ta’g minahal sa kinabuhi tungod aning Covid,” he added.

(This means that it will take a longer time for us and to see our family, it will take a longer time for us not to visit other places, and sadly, it will be a longer time for us to be afraid that we might lose a loved one because of Covid.)

Ace will be running under the Bakud Alang sa Kauswagan ug Demokrasya (Bakud) which is being chaired by his brother and former Cebu 5th District Rep. Red Durano.

The former Cabinet official also said he already selected a running mate but ‘will leave the formal announcement to his running mate’.

But reports have been circulating in Cebu that he could be pairing up with Cebu Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III, the son of former Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr.

Davide has yet to issue any comments on these developments.

