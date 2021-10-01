RT-PCR , rapid antigen tests no longer needed for Cebu inbound travellers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Starting Friday, October 1, 2021, all persons travelling to Cebu Province will no longer be required to present negative reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) nor the Rapid Antigen Test results upon entry.

In her memorandum, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said incoming passengers would only need to present a medical certificate issued within 24 hours before their arrival in the province.

“Effective immediately, all persons travelling to the Province of Cebu shall NO LONGER be required to present a negative (a) RT-PCR Test Result nor a (b) Rapid Antigen Test Result as a requirement for entry,” read part of her memorandum issued to all mayors, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Philippine National Police (PNP), Mactan Cebu International Airport Authority (MCIAA), and all airline operators on Friday, October 1.

“Instead, they shall present a medical certificate certifying that they do not exhibit symptoms of the COVID-19 disease at the point of origin. The medical certificate should be issued within twenty-four (24) hours immediately before the arrival in Cebu,” it added.

This means the medical certificate must have been taken at the most, 24 hours prior to the departure from the point of origin to ensure the traveller’s latest condition.

It can be recalled that Garcia earlier required travellers entering eight ports of entry in Cebu Province to present negative test results of either RT-PCR or Rapid Antigen while some towns and cities were placed under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) status.

Starting September 8, 2021, Garcia placed Cebu under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

