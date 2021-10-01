Choco Mucho, PH women’s team, lose to Nahon Ratchasima in Thailand volleyball tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Philippine National Volleyball Federation’s (PNVF) short-handed Team Choco Mucho opened their campaign in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship with a,0-3, loss to the Nahon Ratchasima QminC of Thailand in Pool A on Friday, Oct. 1.

The Thai squad didn’t waste time in defeating Team Choco Mucho by snatching the first set, 25-11.

However, Team Choco Mucho gave the Thais a scare in the second set when they were able to lead temporarily, 24-22, before losing the set, 26-28.

The Thais went on sealing the lopsided victory in their home by winning the third set, 25-17.

Team Choco Mucho was manned by Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips, Tin Tiamzon, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, Ria Meneses, Dell Palomata, Deanna Wong and Dawn Macandili.

Two key players in Kianna Dy and Majoy Baron were removed from Team Choco Mucho in the last minute.

Dy and Baron were transfered to the Team Rebisco Philippines to fill up the latter’s roster after four of their players have to complete the health and safety protocols in Thailand.

Team Choco Mucho’s next match is tomorrow, October 2 versus the Zheytsu Volleyball Club of Kazakhstan at 12:30 in the afternoon (Manila Time).

Meanwhile, Team Rebisco Philippines will play against the Altay Volleyball Club of Kazakhstan at 7:30 PM later in Pool B.

The rest of Team Rebisco Philippines is comprised of Aby Maraño, Eya Laure, Jema Galanza, Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito.

Only the champion team of this ongoing tournament will advance to the FIVB Women’s Club World Championships in Turkey this December.

