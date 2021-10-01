Ban on serving liquor in Cebu City lifted; saliva test now acceptable in ports

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The ban on serving liquor in Cebu City has finally been lifted after the third surge of COVID-19 cases has ended in September 2021.

Accredited bars and restaurants are finally able to serve liquor up to 30 percent capacity provided that they can only serve fully vaccinated individuals.

“In general, the serving and/or consumption of liquor and other alcoholic beverages in public places shall be prohibited except in authorized establishments subject to a curfew and periodic evaluation of protocol compliance,” said the EO.

All personnel must also be vaccinated individuals so as to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama said the bars and restaurants must get a liquor permit from the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) in order to serve liquor to customers.

Furthermore, they must submit a contingency plan in order to get this liquor permit and their area will also be inspected to ensure that they follow the health protocols and maximum capacity rule.

Selling liquor is still allowed as it had been since September 2021, but drinking liquor in public places is not yet allowed.

Rama urged the establishments to follow the protocols so that the liquor ban would no longer be imposed again.

As for entry to Cebu City ports for domestic travelers, a negative saliva test can be submitted as a requirement for vaccinated individuals as long as the test was taken within 48 hours of departure.

A negative real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test taken in the last 72 hours or a negative antigen test taken within 48 hours of departure will be required for unvaccinated individuals.

Truck drivers and their assistants delivering essential goods to the city from other ports for at least five days a week or regularly will be exempted from the required test results provided they submit a test result once a month.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) of Cebu City have already reported the improvement of the COVID-19 situation in the city with active cases reduced to 672 as of October 1, 2021.

/dbs

