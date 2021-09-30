PH women’s teams to compete in Asian volleyball championship in Thailand

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Team Rebisco and Team Choco Mucho will start their campaign in the Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship tomorrow, October 1, in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

For most of the players of the two squads, they consider the tournament extra special. It is because many of them have not played for two years due to the pandemic.

Aby Maraño, who will play for Team Rebisco, hasn’t played the sport for two years. It was because the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers, which supposedly debuted in the recent Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference in July, decided not to compete.

The Cargo Movers didn’t compete in the PVL because of the lack of preparations mainly because of the pandemic.

In her instagram post, Maraño said “after two years of not being able to play some volleyball, thank you Lord now we’re off to make our country proud. By your grace, guide us.”

Meanwhile, the two teams will start their campaign on Friday, October 1. Team Choco Mucho will be seen in action first at 1:30 PM (Manila Time) versus Nahon Ratchasima QminC of Thailand in Pool A.

Team Rebisco’s first match is held on the same day at 7:30 PM against Supreme Chonburi.

Team Choco Mucho’s complete line-up is comprised of Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips, Tin Tiamzon, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, Kianna Dy, Ria Meneses, Majoy Baron, Dell Palomata, Deanna Wong and Dawn Macandili.

Maraño is joined by Eya Laure, Jema Galanza, Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Mhicaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kamille Cal, Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito for Team Rebisco.

Only one team among the seven competitors in the tournament will qualify for the FIVB Women’s Club World Championships this December in Turkey.

On the other hand, the men’s team of the PNVF will leave for Thailand on October 4 for the Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship from October 8 to 15 at the same venue.

