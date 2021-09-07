PNVF bares lineup of PH teams to Asian volleyball championships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) will go all out in the upcoming Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship and Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championship in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand next month.

The PNVF revealed the official line-up of the three teams that will be vying in the international tournament.

There will be two women’s teams and one men’s team according to the PNVF board during its virtual board meeting on Tuesday, September 7.

PNVF President Ramon “Tats” Suzara announced the composition of the teams after consultation with Brazilian consultant-coach Jorge Edson Souza de Brito and national team coaches Odjie Mamon (women) and Dante Alinsunurin (men) and recommended by National Team Commission chairman Tonyboy Liao.

The teams’ composition was unanimously approved by the PNVF board.

The Asian Club Championships for men and women, according to Suzara, are the first foreign sortie for the members of the national volleyball squads since the pandemic struck.

“With these club championships, we are putting in harness the national team program aimed at three major international competitions in 2022,” Suzara said.

“These are the Asian Games in Huangzhou, Southeast Asian Games in Vietnam, and the Asian Senior Women’s Championship that we are hosting in May next year.”

The three teams will hold a semi-bubble training at the Aquamarine Gym in Lipa City starting this month.

The two women’s teams are leaving for Nakhon Ratchasima on September 27 in time for the tournament set from October 1 to 7.

The men’s squad, on the other hand, are flying to Thailand on October 4 for their own tournament scheduled from October 8 to 15.

Alinsunurin will be the head coach of the men’s team made up of the core of the national squad that clinched the silver medal behind Thailand in the Philippines 2019 SEA Games.

Souza de Brito will coach the women’s team where veteran Aby Maraño will be playing. Odjie Mamom will supervise the other women’s team.

The men’s team is composed of team captain John Vic de Guzman, Jessie Lopez, Ysay Marasigan, Rex Intal, Mark Alfafara, Nico Almendras, Kim Malabunga, Ish Polvorosa, Francis Saura, Manuel Sumanguid, Josh Retamar, Jao Umandal, Ricky Marcos and JP Bugaoan.

Maraño will be joined by Eya Laure, Jema Galanza, Faith Nisperos, Dindin Santiago-Manabat, Michaela Belen, Imee Hernandez, Ivy Lacsina, Rhea Dimaculangan, Kamille Cal,

Jennifer Nierva and Bernadette Pepito.

The other women’s team that will be coached by Mamon is comprised of Iris Tolenada, Kalei Mau, MJ Phillips, Tin Tiamzon, Kat Tolentino, Mylene Paat, Kianna Dy, Ria Meneses, Majoy Baron, Dell Palomata, Deanna Wong, and Dawn Macandili. /rcg

RELATED STORY: PH’s volleyball teams to hold ‘bubble training’ in Ilocos Norte

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy