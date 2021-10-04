Support for Rama still there, says independent candidates Zafra, Hontiveros

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City Councilor Philip Zafra said that running as independent along with Councilor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros does not necessarily mean that they are not supporting the bid of Cebu City Acting Mayor Michael Rama.

Zafra, in a press conference on Monday, October 4, 2021, said that he and Hontiveros will continue to support Rama’s bid for Cebu City mayor in the 2022 elections.

“By being an independent, it does not necessarily follow that we are in the opposition,” Zafra said.

“We would like to make sure to you that we remain, both of us, as an independent, and we are here to adhere to our pledge to the people nga mo-serbisyo. So we would be supporting Acting Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama even in his desire to seek the mayorship of the city of Cebu,” he added.

Zafra said that they may have an independent stand but they will continue to serve what is due to the public.

“Independent mi og baruganan, pero bisa’g si kinsa diha, mao ma’y atong gipanumpa mag uban ta para sa padayon nga kalamboan sa dakbayan sa sugbo kaayuhan pinaagi sa naaugdan nga kausaban,” said the councilor.

Rama, for his part, said that the the two councilors who were part of the Barug-PDP Laban, wil still be part of the group that will serve the city as one family of servants.

/bmjo

RELATED STORIES

Zafra, Hontiveros to run as ‘independent’ candidates in 2022 polls?

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy