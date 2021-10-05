GBP best practices recognized in ASEAN Coal Awards 2021

Global Business Power Corporation’s (GBP) generation plants were recently cited for their operations and maintenance best practices by the ASEAN Coal Awards 2021 in a virtual ceremony held last September 15. The bi-annual awards, organized by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE), recognize the private sector’s participation in energy development in the region.

“Bagging two citations from the prestigious ASEAN Coal Awards is truly an honor for GBP as we continuously strive to achieve operational efficiency in our existing plant facilities,” said GBP President Jaime T. Azurin. “We give utmost importance in ensuring that we implement only the best practices to provide reliable, adequate, cost-efficient and clean energy to our consumers,” he added.

Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC), Cebu Energy Development Corporation (CEDC) and Toledo Power Corporation (TPC) were jointly awarded in the Best Practices Clean Coal Use and Technology (CCT) Category for Medium (100-500 MW) Power Generation. PEDC won first runner-up for its Boiler Tube Management Program, while CEDC and TPC together won second runner-up for their Preventive Maintenance Interval Optimization Program.

PEDC was given the award for corrective actions in its maintenance procedures, particularly in area of tube life management to minimize downtime, achieve optimal efficiency and ensure plant reliability. The corrective measures effectively reduced PEDC’s tube leak-related outages by 71% during the first year of implementation and even eliminated tube leak incidents two years after.

CEDC and TPC, meanwhile, were recognized for initiatives aimed at improving operational efficiency and plant reliability to provide quality service to their customers and at the same time, reduce operating costs. The enhancement in O&M programs allowed CEDC and TPC to endure longer preventive maintenance intervals.

Both the PEDC and CEDC plants utilize circulating fluidized bed boiler technology that produces very low levels of sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide and captures most of the particulate matter. PEDC has a total capacity of 314 MW through its power plants in La Paz, Iloilo City, while CEDC and TPC have a combined capacity of 388 MW from its generating plants in Toledo City in Cebu.

The ACE promotes the role of clean coal technology in facilitating the transition towards sustainable and lower emission development. The awards were presented during the 39th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM) and ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF) 2021.

As a member of the ONE MERALCO Group, GBP is committed to create meaningful impact and lasting value in Powering the Good Life of its consumers, stakeholders and the community.

