Ganiel Krishnan gives up Miss World Ph 2nd Princess title

CEBU, Philippines — Broadcaster and beauty queen Ganiel Krishnan has relinquished her title as Miss World Philippines 2021 2nd Princess to resume and prioritize her career in journalism.

In her recent Instagram post, the beauty queen announced her decision in order to fulfill her contractual obligation with the ABS-CBN, where she works as a lifestyle and entertainment news reporter.

“I regret to inform you of my decision to relinquish my Miss World Philippines Second Princess 2021 title and consequently resign from the Miss World Organization effective immediately.

As you very well know, I have a thriving career as a lifestyle and entertainment news reporter in ABS-CBN before I entered the competition and have never kept my intentions to go back to it a secret, regardless of the outcome of the pageant.

While I am deeply honored to have been named a Princess in this year’s MWP search, my contractual obligations with the network will not allow me to serve two masters. Realizing this led me into making a decision to pursue the dream which will have the greater impact to actually serving my fellow Filipinos and that is through broadcasting,” Krishnan said in a statement posted on her Instagram account.

She also expressed her gratitude to Mr. Arnold Vegafria, MWP National Director, and the entire MWP organization for the “wonderful experience” that she will cherish for a lifetime.

“I wish to thank you, Mr. Arnold L. Vegafria, as well as the entire MWP Organization, for taking good care of us and providing all of pageant participants wonderful experiences that we will surely cherish for a lifetime. I also wish my queen sisters the best of luck in their respective endeavors in the future.

I truly am grateful to have joined Miss World Philippines 2021, which also marks my last foray into the world of pageantry. It was one big learning experience for me which, I know, will help me score even greater triumphs in the future,” she went on.

Janelle Lewis, who represented Angelis City in the pageant, was named to take Krishnan’s place as MWP 2021 2nd Princess.

