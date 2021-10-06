Pilot run of face-to-face classes to start on Nov. 15 — DepEd

MANILA, Philippines — The pilot test of face-to-face classes in the country will start on November 15, the Department of Education (DepEd) said Wednesday.

During a hearing of the Senate basic education committee, DepEd Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan said the pilot run of face-to-face classes will begin on the said date, which is also the start of the second academic quarter.

He said the assessment of the initial run will be conducted from November 15 to December 22, while the end of the pilot study is scheduled for January 31.

In February, DepEd is set to conduct an evaluation of the pilot study, identify other schools for expansion of the face-to-face classes, inspect sites, and present to President Rodrigo Duterte the report on the pilot test and the proposed expansion.

DepEd plans to expand the holding of face-to-face classes to other schools and areas on March 7.

In September, Duterte approved the holding of face-to-face classes in areas with minimal risk for COVID-19. DepEd earlier said about 100 public schools and 20 private schools will participate in the pilot test.

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy