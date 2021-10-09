Rama: No change in City Hall dynamics with indefinite leave of Mayor Labella

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City acting Mayor Michael Rama said that the dynamics in the City Hall would not change even as they would be expecting Mayor Edgardo Labella to be absent for some time with his indefinite leave.

Rama said that with the mayor going on indefinite leave, it was also expected that he would be running the city for a longer time.

If the leave of Labella reaches more than 30 days, Rama will then have the ability remove or appoint personnel in the City Hall, expanding his capabilities as acting mayor.

However, Rama said that the they would have to sit down with the department heads in order to talk about how the city should be run while Labella was still under indefinite leave.

He will be meeting the heads and officials soon for a huddle to ensure that all departments will be working together and no services will be put to halt while the mayor is gone.

“As I have always been guided, it cannot be just outrightly, then we sit down and conduct a strategic planning of action of this indefinite leave of our mayor. And, we must continue public service alive,” said Rama.

Rama assured that no drastic changes would occur in the City Hall during his term as acting mayor or until Mayor Labella would return because he respected tenure of the mayor, which would end on June 30, 2022.

“I do not have to think about changes because it’s not my cup of tea to rock the boat. My cup of tea is to bring harmony. There is such a thing we call it unity in harmony and even bringing unity despite diversity. We have to look beyond because there are many facets that we have to really have to attend to. Appropriate time will bring appropriate action,” said the acting mayor.

Labella has filed an indefinite leave starting October 8, 2021, in order to focus on his recovery. His son, Jaypee, announced that the mayor had been hit with another mild pneumonia.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said the mayor trusted the city’s running to Vice Mayor Rama for the meantime.

