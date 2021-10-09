Pinoy spikers bow down to Uzbeks in 4

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Team Rebisco Philippines’ men’s volleyball squad put on a gallant stand before bowing to powerhouse AGMK of Uzbekistan, 1-3, in Pool B action of the ongoing 2021 Asian Men’s Club Volleyball Championships at the Terminal 21 competition hall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The Uzbeks put on a come-from-behind victory after weathering their first set slump by winning all three succeeding sets, 24-26,25-23,25-18, and 25-19 to capture the victory.

The Pinoy spikers saw a glimmer of hope after they beat the Uzbeks, 26-24, in the first set. They even put up a good fight in the second before losing it, 23-25.

However, everything went downward from then on for the Pinoys of coach Dante Alinsunurin as Uzbeks won the next two sets in dominant fashion.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Pinoy spikers after they opened their campaign on Friday with a, 0-3, defeat to Sirjan Foulad of Iran.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Team Rebisco Philippines still has a chance to redeem themselves as they take on Qatar’s Al-Arabi Sports Club tomorrow, Sunday at 6:30 PM (Manila Time).

Team Rebisco Philippines is manned by John Vic De Guzman, Rex Intal, Mark Alfafara, Ricky Marcos, Ish Polvorosa, Jessie Lopez, Kim Malabunga, Francis Saura, Josh Retamar, Jao Umandal, Ysay Marasigan, Nico Almendras, Manuel Sumanguid and JP Bugaoan. /rcg

