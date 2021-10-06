Labella’s leave may be extended — Casas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella’s leave until October 7, 2021, may be extended.

City Administrator Floro Casas, Jr., said in an interview with reporters that Mayor Labella continues to recover from an illness but may need more time to rest so he can regain back his strength.

“Anyway, the city is in good hands under Acting Mayor Michael Rama,” said Casas.

The city administrator assured the public that the mayor’s health is improving. He said doctors only want the mayor to extend his rest so he can fully recover.

“But wala naman sad nagdali si mayor og balik kay okay naman ang city. Makita man nato sa term ni Acting Mayor, hapsay raman gyod,” he said.

Casas also said that Mayor Labella will be issuing his support to the candidates of Barug-PDP Laban, who were introduced in a public event on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Rama, for his part, said he is always ready to continue managing the city in behalf of Mayor Labella until the mayor fully recovers.

Labella has already been on leave seven times this year.

Despite questions on his capability to function as a mayor, the Department of Interior and Local Government already said that only the court can declare a vacancy of the position due to physical incapacity.

