Medellin’s most wanted man tries to talk his way out of arrest, fails

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Medellin’s most wanted man tried to talk his way out of being arrested for attempted murder by lying and confusing arresting policemen of his real identity.

However, the ploy of Brian Cabrera, 31, of Barangay Kawit, Medellin town in northern Cebu, failed after the arresting policemen did not let him go while they verified his identity, said Police Corporal Aldrin Eman Bolambao, chief warrant server of the Medellin Police Station.

Bolambao said that Brian, who was served a warrant of arrest, in Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Kalunasan Cebu City at 7:30 a.m. today, Oct. 9, lied about his identity as he told police that they got the wrong guy because he was not the accused Brian but his brother, Ariel.

The police corporal said that they verified the identity of the accused through Brian’s family members, who identified the person that they had arrested was indeed Brian, the accused.

Judge Glenn Jumao-as of the Regional Trial Court Branch 38 in Bogo City northern Cebu issued the warrant of arrest for attempted murder against Cabrera last April 8, 2021.

Initial investigation showed Brian in 2020 was charged with attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed and wounded their neighbor, who had then allegedly tried to take part on their family problems.

Cabrera reportedly is aware that he has a pending warrant of arrest and that there is a possibility that he was hiding since the crime was allegedly committed last 2020.

Other than that, Bolambao said that he had no further information about the incident because he only received the warrant of arrest.

He added that it took them a month before they found Cabrera in Cebu City after information of his whereabout reached them.

Due to many pending WOAs that their station has, Bolambao said that it took them time to serve the warrant against Cabrera.

As of now, Brian is temporarily detained at the Medellin Police Station holding facility. His warrant of arrest will be returned to the issuing court on Monday, October 11.

