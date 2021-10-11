Signal No. 2 in 9 Luzon areas due to Tropical Storm Maring

MANILA, Philippines — Nine areas in the country are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 while 16 areas are under Signal No. 1 as Tropical Storm Maring approaches extreme northern Luzon on Monday, October 11, 2021.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said areas under Signal No. 2 may experience damaging gale to storm-force winds within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, areas under Signal No. 1 may encounter strong winds in the next 36 hours.

Maring was spotted 350 kilometers east of Appari, Cagayan at 4 a.m. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 105 kph while west northwest at 25 kph.

The following areas are under Signal No. 2:

-Batanes

-Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

-Northern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Divilacan, Maconacon, Ilagan City, Tumauini, Cabagan, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Delfin Albano, Quirino, Gamu, Roxas, Mallig, Quezon)

-Apayao

-Kalinga

-Mountain Province

-Abra

-Ilocos Norte

-Ilocos Sur

Meanwhile, the following are under Signal No. 1:

-rest of Isabela

-Nueva Vizcaya

-Quirino

-Ifugao

-Benguet

-La Union

-Pangasinan

-Aurora

-Nueva Ecija

-Tarlac

-Zambales

-Pampanga

-Bulacan

-Northern portion of Bataan (Samal, Morong, Dinalupihan, Abucay, Orani, Hermosa)

-Northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands

-Calaguas Islands

