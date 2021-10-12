Cebu City police appeal to public after 3.3K protocol violators caught in 9 days

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are reminding the public anew to always comply with the quarantine protocols implemented in Cebu City after a total of 3,341 violators were both apprehended and rescued in two separate monitoring from October 1 to 9.

Amid the decreasing COVID-19 cases in Cebu City, Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, deputy director for operations of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that they observed that people were now relaxed and many disregarded the minimum health standard protocols such as the simple wearing of face masks.

“Atoa sad ni gihimo just to inform the public nga even niubos na ang kaso as we have observed, ang atoang katawhan medyo mas nirelax pod. That is why we are still in the strict implementation of the minimum health protocols,” Parilla said.



(We also do this just to inform the public that even if the cases dropped, we still observed that the public became relaxed. That is why we are still in the strict implementation of our health protocols.)

From October 1 to 9, the CCPO has conducted two separate monitorings, one is in line with their regular Oplan Bulabog and the other is their inspections in establishments such as in malls, restaurants, and others in Cebu City.

For their Oplan Bulabog, a total of 1739 violators were apprehended — 1243 were curfew violators, 479 were not wearing face masks, and 17 for liquor ban or for drinking liquor in public areas.

With this, Parilla reminds the public anew that drinking liquor in public areas or in those establishments, which are not allowed to serve liquor inside their stores are still prohibited.

“Bisan og atoa nang giallow sa establishments ang pag inom, for those only allowed na establishments. So, drinking liquor in public is still prohibited,” he added.

(Even if we already allowed establishments to serve liquor, [but these are] for only those allowed establishments. So, drinking liquor in public is still prohibited.)

The most Oplan Bulabog apprehensions were recorded in barangay Labangon.

For their establishment inspections, Parilla said that they had apprehended 1322 adults and rescued 280 minors from the 3,886 establishments they’ve checked from October 1 to 9.

Over this, Parilla said that they would continue their strict monitoring, especially in the coming days as some resto-bars would now be allowed to open.

