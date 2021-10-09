Cebu City police back to monitoring resto-bars

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City policemen are now back to their regular monitoring to resto-bars after some were given permits to serve liquor starting Friday, October 8, 2021.

Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that some resto-bars here were already given certificates of compliance by the city’s Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO) to operate and accommodate customers inside considering that they would follow the 30 percent customer capacity requirement.

Ligan further said that they would continue monitoring all these establishments should they follow the guidelines or not.

As of now, police have yet to receive the final list of resto-bars that have been issued with approval to serve liquors.

For his part, Police Major Renz Talosig, chief of Mabolo Police Station, said that they had more or less 50 resto-bars under their areas of jurisdiction, but they also had yet to receive a list of those establishments that were already issued with special permits.

Without a list of these establishments yet, Talosig said that they had to monitor resto-bars one by one and ask them if they had special permits to operate.

“What we are doing is giusa usa nalang nato sila og check if naa ba gyud silay issued nga permit ug kung nag observe ba sila sa indicated nga allowable capacity sa permit og nag-observe ba sila sa minimum health standard protocols,” Talosig said.

(What we are doing is we check them one by one, if they have been issued permits and if they have observed or followed the minimum health standard protocols.)

Admitting that they do not have enough personnel to do the monitoring, Talosig said that they already coordinated with the barangay officials under their AOR or area of responsibility to request for assistance from the Barangay Police Security Office (BPSOs).

With limited police force, Talosig said that they could not manage to look after all these resto-bars in their nighttime monitoring and that BPSOs would be of great help.

If they find operating resto-bars with no permits yet, then they will document this, take photos and videos and submit reports to the BPLO for the issuance of a show-cause order.

Talosig further said that they would be continuing with their monitoring, especially during weekend where they would anticipate more bar goers.

