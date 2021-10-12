Celebrities Entertainment

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay share more steamy prenup photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Sultry and happy.

These are the two words that can describe Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna after the recent release of teaser prenup wedding photos.

In the photos, the couple can be seen with little to no clothing, frolicking in an open space with tall grass.

In Adarna’s Instagram upload, she captioned the photos, “My forever D 😂🥰❤️😘😍🤣.”

Ramsay shared his excitement with the caption, “Can’t wait love!! ❤️❤️.”

These photos were taken by known celebrity and wedding photographer Paty Dy.

Derek and Ellen prenup photos Derek and Ellen Derek and Ellen Derek and Ellen prenup photos

Their friends and followers can’t get enough of the new set of teaser photos and kept asking for more.

Are we hearing wedding bells?

/bmjo

Read more: Are these prenup photos of Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay?

TAGS: Derek Ramsay, Ellen Adarna, prenup photos
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.