Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay share more steamy prenup photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Sultry and happy.

These are the two words that can describe Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna after the recent release of teaser prenup wedding photos.

In the photos, the couple can be seen with little to no clothing, frolicking in an open space with tall grass.

In Adarna’s Instagram upload, she captioned the photos, “My forever D 😂🥰❤️😘😍🤣.”

Ramsay shared his excitement with the caption, “Can’t wait love!! ❤️❤️.”

These photos were taken by known celebrity and wedding photographer Paty Dy.

Their friends and followers can’t get enough of the new set of teaser photos and kept asking for more.

Are we hearing wedding bells?

