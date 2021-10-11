Are these prenup photos of Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Are we looking at some prenup photos from the soon-to-be married couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna?

The couple is stirring the online world again with their ‘hints’ posted on their Instagram accounts.

Netizens were quick to speculate that these photos are part of the couple’s wedding prenup shoot.

Are these pre-nup photos? 😍😍LOOK: Couple Derek Ramsay and Ellen Adarna shared these photos on their respective… Posted by CDN Digital on Sunday, October 10, 2021

Nothing’s sure just yet, but it really looks like it, right?

Ellen uploaded a photo of Derek on her IG post with the caption,

“Heyy… D… 🤪😍❤️ @ramsayderek07.”

Derek then uploaded a photo of Ellen with the caption,

“Hey E!!! ❤️@maria.elena.adarna.”

Known celebrity photographer Pat Dy uploaded the same photos on his Instagram account too.

What can you say about these speculated prenup photos of Ellen and Derek?

/bmjo

