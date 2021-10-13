Only religious activities will be allowed during Talisay feast this year

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City will still be observing a solemn celebration for its feast this Friday, October 15, Mayor Gerald Anthony ‘Samsam’ Gullas announced today.

Gullas said they decided to only allow religious activities and events, subject to regulations, for the upcoming fiesta as threats of COVID-19 continue to linger.

“We want to maintain health protocols to prevent another surge,” said Gullas in an interview with reporters on Wednesday, October 13.

He said authorities will be deploying additional forces including those from the police to ensure peace and order during the fiesta.

“We have already deployed our personnel since October 1… and we’re now very ready in coordination with the CT-TODA (City of Talisay – Traffic Operations and Development Authority) and the religious sector,” said Police Lt. Col. Gerard Ace Pelare, chief of the Talisay City Police Station, in a separate interview.

Due to the pandemic, Talisay City had to forego its Lechon Festival in 2020. Only religious activities were allowed.

October 15 is the feast day of Spanish Saint Teresa of Avila, also known as Sta. Teresita de Avila, who is the city’s patron saint. /rcg

