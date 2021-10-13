Parilla on CCPO awards: ‘It signifies that our personnel, officers are really working’

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu- Following the awards given to them during the Police Regional Office (PRO-7) 120th Police Service Anniversary Celebration, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said such accomplishments only mean that they are really working well.

This was what Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla, CCPO deputy director for operations, said after the police office, led by Police Colonel Josefino Ligan, bagged several awards on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

“It means that our CCPO is working well, both administrative and operational aspects considering the awards that we have received,” said Parilla.

For the individual awards, Ligan was awarded as the Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer (PCO) for Administration while Police Staff Sergeant Gerby Maloloy-on received an award for being the Best Junior Police Non-Commissioned Officer (PNCO) for Operation.

As to the unit awards, Parian Police Station (PS 1) was awarded as the Best City Police Station while the Cebu Cebu City Mobile Force Company (CMFC) was awarded as the Best City Mobile Force Company.

Meanwhile, Talamban Police Station (PS 8) got the two special unit awards, bagging the Best Performing City Police Station in the Campaign Against Illegal Drugs and Best Performing Station in the Campaign Against Illegal Gambling.

Poblacion Pardo Police Station, on the other hand, was awarded as the Best Performing City Police Station in the Campaign Against Wanted Persons.

Parilla said such awards will somehow boost the confidence of the CCPO personnel, stressing that the challenge now is how they can win more awards.

He clarified that while other stations or units did not receive any award, it does not mean that their ratings were low.

Parilla said that in general, CCPO has the highest rank, particularly in the campaign against illegal drugs, gambling, and wanted persons.

RELATED STORIES:

PRO-7 chief to Cebu City cops: Take drug campaign a notch higher

Mayor Chan awards 11 Lapu cops for successful drug bust

CPPO chief on bagging awards: ‘We already won the trust and hearts of the community’

/bmjo

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy