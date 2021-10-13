More minors listed for COVID-19 vaccination in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu—The number of minors who are masterlisted for COVID-19 vaccination has reached 18,282, according to Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, operations head of Mandaue City’s Vaccine Operation Center.

In just about a week, the number of masterlisted minors aged 12 to 17 years old increased by over 8,000.

Dargantes, also the head of the patient care and management team of the city’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC), said the rapid rise may be due to the house to house visitation they did and the online registration.

Dargantes said they also already masterlisted 9,883 minors aged 0 to 11 years old.

She said they included minors aged 11 years old and below so that whenever they will be allowed to be vaccinated, the city already has a prepared list, especially that there are already international studies on vaccinating minors 12 years and below.

She said that they also included those minors who transferred to Mandaue from different LGUs and are children of individuals working and currently residing in Mandaue City.

COVID-19 vaccination on minors aged 12 to 17 years old with comorbidities will begin in Metro Manila on Friday, October 15, 2021.

Dargantes said that they have yet to receive an advise from the Department of Health on when to start the vaccination on minors.

She said when the roll-out started for adults in Luzon, it was after about a week or two when the city started inoculation.

