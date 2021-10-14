Naki Warriors beat Davao woodpushers, get win No. 2

CEBU CITY, Phillippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors clinched their second victory by outperforming the Davao Executive Chess Society (DECS) in the ongoing ‘open conference’ of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

The Naki Warriors split their two scheduled matches with a victory and a loss. They opened their first match with a big win against the DECS,16.5-4.5, and went on losing to the northern division’s top-ranked team, San Juan Predators,5-16.

Despite splitting their two scheduled matches, it somehow improved Lapu-Lapu City’s ranking in the southern division.

From eighth place, they climbed one place up at seventh with a 2-3 (win-loss) record.

In their match against DECS, they scored 5.5 points in the blitz round after Michael Joseph Pagaran defeated National Master (NM) Oberio Aglipay at board one. Women’s International Master (WIM) Bernadette Galas also defeated Mary Israel Palero-Segarra in board three.

Anthony Makinano and Allan Pason completed the dominant outing for the Naki Warriors in the blitz round by nipping John Rey Batucan and Ariel Aton respectively.

Elwin Retanal, International Arbiter (IA) Lincoln Yap, and Bryle Arellano finished their blitz round matches with a draw versus Arnel Aton, NM Alexander Lupian, and Alfred Moulic respectively.

In the rapid round, the Naki Warriors scored,11-3, against DECS. Retanal, WIM Galas, IA Yap, Arellano, and Pason won their matches versus Aton, Palero-Segarra, NM Lupian, Denzel John Amar, and Aton respectively.

John Rey Batucan prevented the Naki Warriors a sweep by beating Makinano at board six while NM Oberio and Pagaran had a draw at board one.

Meanwhile, the Toledo City Trojans remained winless with a 0-5 record in the southern division standings after losing their two scheduled matches last Wednesday.

They lost to the inaugural conference champion, the Laguna City Heroes,4-17, and to the Manila Indios,8-13. They are ranked 11th in the standings.

/dbs

