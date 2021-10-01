Naki Warriors beat Dagami Warriors, retake 3rd spot in PCAP chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Lapu-Lapu City Naki Warriors snatched the No.3 spot in the southern division standings by beating the Cordova Dutchess Dagami Warriors in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Third Conference last Wednesday.

In the first game, Lapu-Lapu City edged the Dagami Warriors,17.5-3.5, which served as the lone match won among the four Cebu-based pro chess teams.

After beating the Dagami Warriors, they bowed down to the reigning overall champions, the Iloilo Kisela Knights,5.5-15.5, in their second game.

With the victory, the Naki Warriors dislodged the erstwhile No.3 team, the Toledo City Trojans.

Lapu-Lapu now improved their record to 6-3 (win-loss) in the standings. The Trojans descended to the sixth spot in the standings with,4-4 record after having a draw and a defeat in last Wednesday’s action.

They had a draw against the No. 7 team, the Palawan Queen’s Gambit (10.5-10.5) and were beaten by the No. 5 Surigao Fianchetto Checkmates (8.5-12.5).

Meanwhile, the Dagami Warriors are currently at ninth place in the standings with a 2-6 record after losing their second match to the No. 8 team, the Mindoro Tamaraws,5.5-15.5.

On the other hand, the Cebu City Machers fell to the bottom of the standings after losing both their scheduled matches. In game one, they lost to the Tamaraws,12.5-8.5, and the No. 2 team, the Negros Kingsmen,7-14, in game two.

RELATED STORIES

Naki Warriors take 3rd spot after notching two wins in PCAP chess tourney

Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors scores upset win over Toledo Trojans in PCAP online tourney

Toledo Trojans split matches, land in third spot in PCAP online chess tourney

Toledo Trojans to return to action in PCAP chess tourney

Toledo Trojans, Lapu-Lapu Naki Warriors win opening matches in PCAP online chess tourney

Super GM So on PCAP tourney: Proud, grateful to have small part in event

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy