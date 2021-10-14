Megan Young proudly shares unfiltered bikini photo; explains scar on her tummy
CEBU, Philippines –Beauty queen and actress Megan Young is absolutely raising the temperature on social media after posting an unfiltered bikini photo.
In the photo, the former Miss World showcased her enviable curves.
“Hungry or hangry? 😋 kidding aside, this #balakangbabe is ready for ze beach,” she hilariously captioned her Instagram post.
Netizens and celebrity friends could not help but gush over her sizzling photo.
“How to be a #balakangbabe,” actress Kris Bernal wrote in the comment section.
“Love the balakang the morena you!” a fan also wrote.
Some netizens were quick to notice the scar on her tummy.
“Naoperahan po kayo for appendicitis? Sorry curious lang,” one netizen asked.
She replied, “yup!”
“What’s that?” another one asked.
“It’s my scar from when I had an appendectomy!” she gracefully answered.
The 31-year-old actress won the Miss World Philippines 2013 title and was later crowned Miss World 2013, making a mark as the first Filipina to win the title. /rcg
