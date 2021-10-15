Dynamic Herb working to keep selves motivated amid uncertainty of PFL start

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club remains optimistic amidst the uncertainty of the Philippines Football League’s (PFL) start due to the current quarantine status in its official venue in Carmona, Cavite.

CDN Digital asked the club’s head coach Oliver “Bing-Bing” Colina how the team coped with the stress brought by the PFL’s rescheduling.

Colina said that they had consistently communicated with their players and had various activities to keep them composed and to remain positive while waiting for the final schedule.

“Actually, mental stress ang problema. It’s because pirmi ma move. Lack of motivation na, but we’re still hoping madayon na,” said Colina.

(Actually, the problem is mental stress. It’s because it has always been moved [schedule of the start of the PFL], but we’re still hoping that it can finally start.)

To overcome this problem, Colina and the rest of the coaching staff try their best to communicate and motivate the players while waiting for the league to start.

“We always talk to the players to keep them positive always. Talking to them helps them keep their composure. We did some activities during training such as yoga for relaxation. We also have team building activities,” added Colina.

“We also have some inspirational talks every Monday among the players to keep them motivated,” he said.

Fortunately, the club has a suitable training venue, their home pitch, the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo sports complex in Cebu where they do their team building activities and their training.

Colina said that the entire club still had no idea when the PFL officials would announce the final schedule considering Carmona, Cavite was still under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ).

“So far wala pa jud mi idea. Ang management and the boss maybe will have a meeting about this. Pero for us, there is no update yet,” said Colina.

(So far, we don’t have any idea. The management and the boss maybe will have a meeting about this. But for us, there is no update yet.)

The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) already announced that they were ‘committed’ to hold the PFL season this year with the hope that Carmona, Cavite would downgrade its quarantine status on October 16 to push through with their Oct. 27 kickoff.

The venue is at the PFF national training center.

RELATED STORIES

DH Cebu Football Club appeals for support from Cebuanos in PFL campaign

Best homegrown coaches to help DH Cebu Football Club win in PFL

DH Cebu Football Club appeals for support from Cebuanos in PFL campaign

Dynamic Herb Cebu FC is PH Football League’s newest member

PFL to push through with new season in July; Copa Paulino Alcantara scrapped

The two-week season: COVID-19 shrinks PFL

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy