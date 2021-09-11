Best homegrown coaches to help DH Cebu Football Club win in PFL

CEBU CITY, Philippines— No less than Cebu’s best homegrown coaches will man the sidelines of Cebu’s newest professional football club, the Dynamic Herb Cebu Football Club, that will make its debut in the Philippines Football League (PFL) soon.

“We are going to bring excitement, and fun to the PFL. Manila be ready and wait for us, we are coming. Tara, Cebu,” said Ugur Tasci, general manager and technical director of the DH Cebu Football Club.

As the first professional football Club formed in Cebu, the DH Cebu FC is just waiting for the PFL’s announcement of their schedule, playing venue, and the entire blueprint of how the upcoming season will run under a bubble setup.

In the meantime, the DH Cebu FC is very proud to present their coaching staff that is headed by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) A-Licensed coach Oliver “Bing-bing” Colina.

He is joined by former national player Alex Ballesteros who has taken on the role of assistant coach. One of the country’s top goalkeepers Ref Cuaresma is the team’s goalkeeping coach.

Philippine Women’s National Football Team assistant coach Ros Ton ‘Apol’ Bariñan will also be joining the team’s coaching staff after her stint in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Irvine, California.

Cuaresma is a native of Dumaguete, while Bariñan is from Davao. However, both have lived and played in Cebu during their college years making them certified homegrown footballers in Cebu.

Other members of the coaching staff are Physical Therapist Mark Uy, Carlo Sumayang as the conditioning coach, and Jimmy Liman as the kit man.

Colina is one of the renowned football coaches in Cebu. Before the DH Cebu FC was formed, he led the Leylam FC to becoming one of the most successful amateur football teams in the country for winning the men’s open category of the Aboitiz Football Cup for three straight years.

He also coached the Philippine Under 13 and 14 teams from 2011 to 2012 to successful stints in the AFC U13 and U14 Festival of Football, and a third place finish in the Japan-East Asean Football Exchange Programme U-14 Youth Football Festival.

Helming Cebu’s first-ever professional club is not Coach Bing’s first stint in the Philippine Football League as he has also been tapped to coach the Kaya FC in its 2019 campaign, which was cut short as the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to all sporting activities worldwide.

The DH Cebu FC has been making a lot of noise in the local football scene lately as the newest addition to PFL’s competing teams.

The team will soon reveal its official line-up that will compete in the upcoming PFL season.

/dbs

